New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that schools and offices will remain open tomorrow but cultural events and inaugurations have been cancelled due to the state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Yesterday, the Delhi government had declared two-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit, after she passed away.

The three-time Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours today in the presence of top leaders.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to Dikshit at the party headquarters.

Sheila Dikshit, the daughter-in-law of Congress leader and former Home Minister Uma Shankar Dikshit, represented Kannauj Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh from 1984-1989.

She also served as a Union Minister in Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, first as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 1998, she became the Chief Minister of Delhi and remained in power till 2013.

Sheila Dikshit breathed her last on Saturday after she suffered two heart attacks in the day with the second one around 3:30 PM proving to be fatal. She died at 3:55 PM.