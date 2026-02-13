Delhi schools receive bomb threats, security teams deployed

Home

New Delhi: Several schools in the national capital received bomb threat on Friday, triggering massive security movement. The school authorities immediately informed the police about the bomb threat following which Delhi Police teams rushed to the locations to carry out checks.

More details are awaited.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the source of the threat, but investigations are ongoing to track the origin of the call or message.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

