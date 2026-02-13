Delhi schools receive bomb threats, security teams deployed

  • Home
New Delhi: Several schools in the national capital on Friday morning received bomb threats. Delhi Police teams have rushed to the locations to carry out checks.

Published: February 13, 2026 9:39 AM IST
By Joy Pillai
New Delhi: Several schools in the national capital received bomb threat on Friday, triggering massive security movement. The school authorities immediately informed the police about the bomb threat following which Delhi Police teams rushed to the locations to carry out checks.
More details are awaited.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the source of the threat, but investigations are ongoing to track the origin of the call or message.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

