Delhi Schools Reopening: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the decision on reopening of schools for classes 6-8 will be taken in the meeting of DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority). After remaining shut from March last year, schools in the national capital were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from September 1.

However, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar termed the Delhi government's decision of reopening schools a "premature move", saying the protection of students' health is "paramount" especially at a time when experts are warning about a possible third Covid wave.

Kumar urged the state government to "resist the pressure from the private schools lobby for reopening the schools", claiming that the states which allowed reopening of schools have witnessed a jump in the number of coronavirus cases among children. "The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) should have a rethink the government's rush to reopen the schools, as the government's concern on the education of children should be applied in their safety as well, as presently, protection of the health of students is paramount.

Earlier, an expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

The DDMA had also released a guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital where it has suggested that a maximum 50 per cent of students per classroom may be called to schools depending upon their capacity.

The DDMA said schools should prepare timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms following the Covid-19 norms. Students, teachers living in Covid containment zones would not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

The guidelines said that to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students, there should be a gap of at least one hour between exit of last group of morning shift and entry of first group of evening shift in double shifted schools and colleges. The guidelines also directed the schools/colleges to maintain a gap between batches.