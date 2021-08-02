New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government was reviewing the suggestions from public on reopening of schools in the national capital where some people demanded reopening of schools while some did not. “A decision to be taken soon on the basis of all factors (vaccines for children) and feedback. Largely it seems that many people want it (schools’ reopening),” Sisodia said.Also Read - Schools Reopening in UP: Normal Classes to Resume From Aug 16. New Rules, Timings & Other Details Here

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government earlier had said that it was seeking feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools as the Covid situation was under control. Manish Sisodia, during an online briefing, had said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions on how the process of reopening schools be started and a decision would be taken considering opinions of all stakeholders. Also Read - School Reopening In UP: Normal Classes to Resume Soon in Uttar Pradesh? Read CM Adityanath's Latest Statement

Schools To Reopen in Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools in state for classes 11, 12 from August 16. The Yogi Adityanath government gave a go-ahead to the classes with 50 per cent student capacity. Apart from this, colleges and universities can be opened from September 1. The state government has directed colleges and universities to start the admission process from August 5. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Delhi? Kejriwal Govt Expected to Take Final Decision by Tomorrow

Karnataka To Decide on Reopening of Schools soon:

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will hold talks with the management association on the issue of reopening schools soon after he returns from Delhi and take a decision. “When I return from Delhi, I will discuss the issue with school associations,” Bommai said when reporters asked him about some private schools announcing that they will reopen on August 2.

“We will take into consideration what other states are doing, our vaccination status and opinion of school managements and find an amicable solution.”