New Delhi: All schools in the national capital reopened on Monday as the city’s air quality improved to ‘moderate’ level with an AQI at 184. Notably, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had ordered closure of educational institutions for two days (Nov 14 and 15) in view of the alarming air pollution levels.Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR improved significantly.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Delhi’s RK Puram area docked at 184, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category. In Lodhi Road area, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 188 and 174 respectively, both in ‘moderate’ category.

The pollution monitoring authorities have predicted that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will remain in the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories for the next two days.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah had shared a tweet with pictures showing that the air quality in Delhi is improving as the stubble burning reduces.

“The AQI levels dip to below 200 (moderate level) in most parts of Delhi, exactly as farm fires reduce to a handful in Punjab, Haryana and UP. These pictures from 10 a.m. today say it all,” Shah tweeted.

Reacting quickly to it, CM Kejriwal said as soon as stubble burning began in the first week of October, the AQI started rising.

“A very strong correlation can be seen between stubble burning and the spike in air pollution in north India. As soon as stubble burning began in the first week of October, the AQI started rising. Now that burning is coming to an end, air quality is also improving..,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting on air pollution has been called by CK Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh are expected to attend the meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Agriculture will also be present in the meeting.