The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' birthday. Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal informed announced that the government offices in national capital will remain closed on February 16 on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday.

In an official statement the lieutenant governor of Delhi, said that all government offices under the government of Delhi will remain closed on 16 February, to celebrate the birthday of Guru Ravidas.

The official statement confirmed that all government, government-aided, unaided recognised schools pf the Directorate of Education GNCT Delhi, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will observe a holiday on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas’ birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh tomorrow morning on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, news agency ANI reported.