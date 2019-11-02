New Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

An instance of firing was also reported from the spot.

During the clash, a lawyer got injured. He was rushed to St. Stephen’s Hospital.

According to ANI, a vehicle was also set ablaze at the premises.

As per a report, the clash was due to an argument that has ensued between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue.

Fire tenders are present at the spot.

The police are currently looking into the matter.

