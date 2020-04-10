New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday sealed Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and the nearby Abu Bakar Masjid after declaring them as ‘containment zones’ and listed the remaining areas under Zakir Nagar as ‘buffer zone’. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With Over 1,000 Positive Cases, Mumbai Becomes Worst-hit by COVID-19

The development was announced after fresh cases of COVID-19 positive patients were found in the area earlier in the day. This adds to the list of 25 high-risk areas that have already been sealed.

On the other hand, the Delhi government also mandated the wear of face masks while stepping out of homes in order to avoid the risk of transmission and contain the pandemic.

Here’s the full list of areas sealed in Delhi:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Sadar Bazar zone

5. Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)

6. Dinpur Village

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Nizamuddin Dargah

10. B Block, Jahangirpuri

11. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

12. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

13. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi

14. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

15. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

16. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

17. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

18. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

19. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

20. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar

22. F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony

23. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

24. Bengali Market

25. Nizamuddin Basti

26. Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar, and Abu Bakar Masjid, New Delhi

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 903, with at least 183 fresh cases being reported in the span of past 24 hours, as per Delhi government authorities. The death toll in the capital city jumped to 14 after two deaths were reported earlier today.