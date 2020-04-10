New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday sealed Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and the nearby Abu Bakar Masjid after declaring them as ‘containment zones’ and listed the remaining areas under Zakir Nagar as ‘buffer zone’. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With Over 1,000 Positive Cases, Mumbai Becomes Worst-hit by COVID-19
The development was announced after fresh cases of COVID-19 positive patients were found in the area earlier in the day. This adds to the list of 25 high-risk areas that have already been sealed.
On the other hand, the Delhi government also mandated the wear of face masks while stepping out of homes in order to avoid the risk of transmission and contain the pandemic.
Here’s the full list of areas sealed in Delhi:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Sadar Bazar zone
5. Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
6. Dinpur Village
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Nizamuddin Dargah
10. B Block, Jahangirpuri
11. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
12. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
13. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
14. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
15. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
16. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
17. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
18. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
19. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
20. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
22. F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
23. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
24. Bengali Market
25. Nizamuddin Basti
26. Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar, and Abu Bakar Masjid, New Delhi
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 903, with at least 183 fresh cases being reported in the span of past 24 hours, as per Delhi government authorities. The death toll in the capital city jumped to 14 after two deaths were reported earlier today.