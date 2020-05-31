New Delhi: The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - How Kiran Kumar Beat COVID-19 at 67: Social Distancing is Necessary, Not Social Boycotting

“The official was from the GAD. The department has been sealed for sanitisation. Also, some of the officials are considered as close contacts and have been put under quarantine,” a government official told IANS. Also Read - 'Community Transmission Already Well-established...': ICMR Experts, Others Criticise Govt's Handling of COVID-19

Delhi Secretariat houses the offices of all the Delhi Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister. Also Read - UK Government Gives Green Light to Sport Behind Close Doors From June 1

This came after an official from the Health Minister’s office and four from the Raj Niwas tested positive for the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city crossed the 18,000-mark on Saturday.