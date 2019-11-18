New Delhi: Government has imposed Section 144 near the Parliament in Delhi ahead of the protest march called for by the Students’ Union of Jawaharlal Nehru University, stated news agency ANI on Monday.

Security has been beefed up on Monday, as suggested by the pictures tweeted by news agency ANI which showed police officers standing outside Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNU Students’ Union is set to march to Parliament today demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike, added news agency ANI.

Delhi: Security deployed outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union to march to Parliament today demanding complete roll back of fee hike pic.twitter.com/n9ESBZ5HtZ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

In yet another incident on Sunday, the JNU administration condemned the acts of vandalism committed by the varsity students, including the recent defacement of Swami Vivekananda statue in the campus. A police complaint was filed by JNU professor and chairman of the Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, Buddha Singh, over the ‘defacement’ of the yet-to-be-unveiled Vivekananda statue.

“Condemn the vandalism done by students. Everything has been recorded. Chief Proctor Office will take stringent action possible against those who will be found guilty,” a JNU administration staff was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on November 17.