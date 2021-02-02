Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in the national capital have antibodies against coronavirus. Saying that it is not the right time to get into discussions over herd immunity, Jain asserted that everyone should follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly. Also Read - Australia Tour of South Africa 2021 Postponed Due to Pandemic

"The latest sero survey shows about 56% of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly," Satyendar Jain said.

He also stated that at 62.18 per cent, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence, North Delhi (49.09) lowest.

On Monday, the national capital reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease which is the lowest in the last 10 months.

Jain in a tweet on Monday had stated that only 32 COVID-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which was also the lowest in the last 10 months.

However, the death toll mounted to 10,856 and the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,217.

As per updates, the 121 cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday and 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the health bulletin from Delhi government, 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city’s COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.