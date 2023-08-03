Home

Delhi Services Bill Passed In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Walkout

The Delhi services bill was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha at the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Opposition parties staged a mass walkout from the Lok Sabha after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace the centre’s ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed in the House on Thursday.

Replying during the debate, Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

‘Opposition not interested in debate’

Shah said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation. Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

“The opposition’s priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur…Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory…The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi…,” he said.

The Home Minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition for joining hands against the central government’s move to bring the bill and predicted that once the bill is passed, the opposition alliance will collapse.

‘AAP regime not-functioning within rules’

He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has not been not functioning within rules and it is even not convening assembly session regularly. Shah claimed that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under Congress and BJP regimes until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015.

Taking a veiled dig at AAP, he said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to “fight” with the Centre. He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

‘AAP only here to fight, not serve’

“In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve…The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,” Amit Shah said.

Even the cabinet meeting of the Delhi government is not convened regularly, he said, adding that the bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi.

Shah also asked the opposition parties to support the bill, saying it is for the welfare of the people of the national capital.

As the bill was being passed, members of several opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha as a mark of protest.

AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of the bill and threw it towards the chair, was subsequently suspended by Speaker Om Birla for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour.

During his address, Shah also said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in violence-hit Manipur for as long as the opposition wants and that he would respond to it.

(With inputs from agencies)

