New Delhi: At least 12 people were injured after a lift malfunctioned and came crashing down from the 13th floor of a building of Ahluwalia construction company in Narela area of outer Delhi.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North said, “Wire of a lift meant for taking construction material from ground floor to upper floor of an under-construction DDA building in Narela has broken; 12 persons injured. Case registered against the construction company.”

Rescue and police teams reached the spot to carry out necessary steps for evacuation. All injured were rushed to the hospital and are under medical examination.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.