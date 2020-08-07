New Delhi: The Delhi Police Thursday night arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping an torturing a 12-year-old girl in Delhi’s Pashchim Vihar area. The accused whose, name is Krishna, already has four criminal cases registered against him, including that of a murder, the Delhi Police said. Also Read - Delhi Sexual Assault Case: BJP Claims 'Lawlessness', Congress Waves Black Flags Outside AIIMS

“The accused is a 33-year-old man and has four criminal cases registered against him including that of murder. Further investigation underway”, Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police said.

Notably, the girl was sexually assaulted in her house in west Delhi on Tuesday. The daughter of two daily wagers, she was alone at home when the crime took place. Neighbours found her lying in a pool of blood and informed her parents and alerted the police.

She was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she underwent an operation for her injuries on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday visited AIIMS on Thursday, with the former saying that he was ‘shaken to his core’ by the brutality of the assault.

AIIMS में डॉक्टर्स और परिवार से मिलकर बच्ची का हाल जाना। डाक्टर्स ने बताया कि अगले 48 घंटे अहम है। मैंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से भी बात की। इस जघन्य वारदात करने वाले अपराधियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दिलवाएँगे। परिवार को सरकार 10 लाख रुपए सहायता राशि दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/6VM00SsvSg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

The next 48 hours are crucial for the girl, the Chief Minister tweeted, adding that the Delhi government would give Rs 10 lakh to help her family.