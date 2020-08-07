New Delhi: The 12-year-old girl who was raped at her home in West Delhi is now in a critical condition and has been shifted to the neurosurgery ICU at AIIMS hospital in the national capital, officials said on Friday. Last evening, Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man accused in the brutal sexual assault case. Also Read - What is Delhi's E-Vehicle Policy? Up to Rs 30,000 Incentive if You Buy Electric Two-wheeler

"The 12-yr-old girl admitted at AIIMS after alleged sexual assault in Paschim Vihar, is in a critical state and has been shifted to neurosurgery ICU. She's on a ventilator and her platelet count is low; may undergo neurosurgery after platelet count improves," hospital sources stated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Tuesday in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The daughter of two daily wagers, she was alone at home when the suspected man entered the house and committed the crime. Neighbours found her lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed her parents and alerted the police.

The accused-arrested, identified as Krishna, already has four criminal cases registered against him, including a murder, the Delhi Police noted.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, visited the girl at AIIMS. Kejriwal tweeted that he was ‘shaken to his core’ by the brutality of the assault.

The Delhi government has announced that it will give Rs 10 lakh to help her family.