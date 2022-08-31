New Delhi: After a hiatus of two years, The Alliance Air Shimla-Delhi flight is all set to resume its services from September 06. The air carrier owned by Government of India will resume its flight operations in about a week and as a result it is likely to give a boost to Himachal tourism. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.Also Read - Jabalpur Runway Excursion: DGCA Suspends Licenses Of Pilots Operating Alliance Air Flight For A Year

Alliance Air’s Delhi-Shimla flight was started in 2017 but was stopped in 2020 as the airline’s lease for the smaller ATR 42 aircraft expired. Since then, the Shimla airport has only seen heli-taxi services or occasional chartered flights, reported Hindustan Times. Also Read - Alliance Air Not Air India Subsidiary Anymore; Centre To Run It As Independent Business

Yash Vardhan Singh of Alliance Air said that the airline will operate a fixed wing aircraft ATR 42-600 on the route and flights will be further extended to key tourist destinations of Kullu and Dharamshala. He said enhanced connectivity will help bolster tourism and trade and contribute to the state’s economic development. Also Read - First Ever Commercial Flight of 'Made In India' Dornier Plane to Start Tomorrow. Check Route, Details Here

CHECK AIR ALLIANCE SHIMLA-DELHI FLIGHT DATES, TIMINGS AND OTHER DETAILS HERE:

Air Alliance flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am.

The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am.

The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.

The flights between Delhi and Shimla will operate seven days a week.

The flights between Shimla and Kullu will operate four times a week.

The flights between Dharamshala and Shimla will operate three times a week.

“It will give a fillip to tourism in the state,” said managing director, Himachal Tourism Development Corporation, Amit Kashyap. “It was a long-pending demand of hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders,” he said.

Being a tabletop airport, the plane cannot take off at full capacity from Shimla amid air turbulence.