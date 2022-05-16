New Delhi: The air service from Delhi to Shimla is all set to restart soon from the month of August as the restoration work of the airstrip has reached its final stage and will be completed within the next two months. Air services at Shimla’s Jubbarhatti Airport are closed since February 2020, but the heli-taxi services between Chandigarh, Shimla, Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Mandi, Rampur have been running on a regular basis.Also Read - Only 50% seats on UDAN flights capped at Rs 2,500, regular Delhi-Shimla flight costs a bomb; will you fly?

The air service had to be stopped midway due to the collapse of the runway due to rain. Restoration of the airstrip is being done at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crores, which has come to take about 3 years. The airstrip is also being expanded by 26 meters to 1189 meters.

ATR 42 in Jubbarhatti Airport will be of huge convenience to passengers

Alliance Air has also started procuring ATR 42 to provide air service between Delhi-Shimla. The lease of ATR 42 aircraft expired in 2020, and it was not renewed as flight services remained suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline company was also suffering due to the small runway. Due to this, the company did not show interest in running ATR 42 aircraft from Shimla after the lease expired.

The procurement of ATR 42 at Jubbarhatti airport will be of great convenience to the passengers and it will also boost the tourism business in the state. Due to the closure of the air service, the tourism business has been adversely affected and the employment of the local people has also been affected. The Tourism Department has already been informed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) that regular air services from Delhi to Shimla are set to start from August.