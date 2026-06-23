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Delhi SHOCKER: 11-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered by cab driver, accused arrested

A cab driver arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 23, 2026, 1:09 PM IST
girl raped
Delhi SHOCKER: 11-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered by cab driver, accused arrested | Image: X

Delhi Shocker: A shocking and tragic incident has surfaced from Delhi where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, brutally raped and murdered by a cab driver in the Mehrauli area. According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours of June 22 when the victim was sleeping on the footpath with her family.

Read more: UP shocker: Mother sells minor daughter for Rs 16000 in Varanasi, victim raped several times

What Exactly Happened?

Delhi Police stated that the crime took place at around 5 am when the 11-year-old victim was sleeping with her family on the footpath. The accused driver kidnapped the girl, put her in his car from the footpath and fled.

He then raped the victim and brutally killed her to conceal the crime.

The Confession

Not seeing their daughter around, the victim’s family reached the police station and filed a complaint. Following the complaint, police lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. Cops succeeded in nabbing the accused driver within six hours of the crime.

During the questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that he dumped the girl’s body on the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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