New Delhi: In yet another horrifying incident, a 13-year-old was forced to have sex change at a locality in Delhi's Geeta Colony by six men who later went on to gangrape the minor victim on multiple occasions for over months. An FIR has been launched in this regard after Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint over the incident.

According to updates, the minor victim met the accused in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area about three years ago at a dance event and was later invited by them to Mandavali area on the promise of learning dance form.

The victim started going to learn dance and got some money as well and then he was told by the accused that he would have to continue to dance to earn a living.

The victim in the police complaint has said that he was given intoxicating substances by the men when he was just 13 years old. Later, they forcefully performed a sex change surgery on him and was also given hormonal medicines, which made him look like a girl over the period of time.

As per updates, the accused have allegedly raped him over the period of time and even brought customers who would sexually exploit him on several occasions. The victim was also forced to beg at traffic signals as a eunuch to earn living.

According to the complaint, the victim was threatened with his life and the accused had said that his family would also be harmed if he tried to act against them.

However, during the Covid-19 time in March last year, the victim managed to escape and reach his mother. But the accused men got to know about their whereabouts of the victim and brought him back to the same place and raped him.

Days later, the victim and his friend again managed to escape from the men and reached New Delhi rail station where they hid for a whole day. A lawyer then spotted the two of them and took them to the Delhi Commission for Women.

At present, a case has been filed against the accused with charges under Sections 377, 363, 326, 506, 341 of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act. In a statement, the DCW said it is providing legal aid to both the survivors and is also working for their rehabilitation and protection.