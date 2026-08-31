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  • Delhi Shocker! 16-year-old girl gang-raped inside bus in Kashmere Gate; driver, conductor held

Delhi Shocker! 16-year-old girl gang-raped inside bus in Kashmere Gate; driver, conductor held

The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 31, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
girl raped
Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, following which police arrested the driver and conductor, police sources said. The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.

She allegedly signalled to the empty sleeper bus, and the driver, Kuldeep, along with the conductor, Sandeep, offered her a ride.

Read more: Delhi horror: 3-year-old tied up and beaten at playschool, attendant arrested after parents spot bruises

The accused allegedly gang-raped her and threatened her before abandoning her near Kashmere Gate, police said.

The bus has been seized for forensic examination.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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