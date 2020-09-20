New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, six men reportedly gangraped a woman, working as a tourist guide-cum-ticket booking agent, in a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place. A case has been registered against these men for allegedly raping the woman on the pretext of providing her loan at subsidized rates. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Should've Admitted That There is Community Spread in Delhi, Says Satyendra Jain

So far, one person has been arrested. The search for other accused is underway. Further investigation is on.

According to the the victim, the incident happened on Friday night.

In her complaint, the woman told the Delhi Police that she was in dire need of money and the accused offered her loan at attractive rates. Lured to their hotel room for the money, she was instead assaulted and raped.

According to police, the woman has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“The room was booked under the name of two business persons. One main accused Manoj Sharma, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, has been arrested. Further investigation and search for other accused is going on,” said a senior police officer.

(With agency inputs)