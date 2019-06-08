New Delhi: The decapitated body of a woman was found inside a box in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, news agency ANI reported.

However, the body is yet to be identified.

Police have launched a probe into the matter. More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident, the bodies of two men — one beheaded and the other bullet-ridden — were recovered in separate places in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. While the decapitated body was found in the sugarcane fields in Modinagar, the other one was recovered in Vijay Nagar, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal told that the decapitated body of a 32-year-old man was found in a sugarcane field near Sikri Khurd village in Modinagar here. The severed head was lying in the field around 15 yards away from the body. The matter came to light only after a farmer informed the police. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem.