Delhi Shocker: Human skeleton-like bones found in scrap, cleanliness drive turns into police investigation

A skeleton-like object was found among scrap during a cleanliness drive in central Delhi on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-shocker-human-skeleton-like-bones-found-in-scrap-cleanliness-drive-turns-into-police-investigation-school-dummy-crime-news-8530320/ Copy

Delhi Shocker: Human skeleton-like bones found in scrap, cleanliness drive turns into police investigation | Image: ANI

Skeleton-Like Object Found in Central Delhi: A human-skeleton-like object was found in scrap material in Central Delhi during a cleanliness drive on Saturday. A police team reached the spot after getting the information and contacted the scrap dealer to establish a link to its source, news agency PTI reported. The scrap dealer told police that he had purchased the scrap, which contained the box with the remains, from a school about a month ago.