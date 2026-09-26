Delhi Shocker: Human skeleton-like bones found in scrap, cleanliness drive turns into police investigation

Skeleton-Like Object Found in Central Delhi: A human-skeleton-like object was found in scrap material in Central Delhi during a cleanliness drive on Saturday. A police team reached the spot after getting the information and contacted the scrap dealer to establish a link to its source, news agency PTI reported. The scrap dealer told police that he had purchased the scrap, which contained the box with the remains, from a school about a month ago.
#WATCH | Delhi Police say, “An object resembling a skeleton was discovered among scrap materials during a cleanliness drive in Central Delhi. However, preliminary investigations reveal that the scrap dealer had obtained the skeleton from a school. The skeleton is part of the… pic.twitter.com/nw6dP0s5Qa
— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
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