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Delhi Shocker: Human skeleton-like bones found in scrap, cleanliness drive turns into police investigation

A skeleton-like object was found among scrap during a cleanliness drive in central Delhi on Saturday.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 26, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
delhi skeleton crime news
Delhi Shocker: Human skeleton-like bones found in scrap, cleanliness drive turns into police investigation | Image: ANI

Skeleton-Like Object Found in Central Delhi: A human-skeleton-like object was found in scrap material in Central Delhi during a cleanliness drive on Saturday. A police team reached the spot after getting the information and contacted the scrap dealer to establish a link to its source, news agency PTI reported. The scrap dealer told police that he had purchased the scrap, which contained the box with the remains, from a school about a month ago.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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