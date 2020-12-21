New Delhi: Four persons, including a juvenile, have been nabbed after a 14-year-old girl alleged that they gang raped her in a south Delhi office, police said on Sunday. The victim had called police after the incident which allegedly took place in Greater Kailash on Saturday. Also Read - Third Wave of Coronavirus in Delhi Now Ending, Active Cases Down to 12,000: CM Kejriwal

The girl told the police said that she had been working in Greater Kailash for the last four months, and had been befriended by the accused juvenile, who was also working there. However, he had left work one month ago.

According to the victim, the 17-year-old juvenile, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, called her at his friend's place of work in Greater Kailash on Saturday. Three more persons were also present there and he allegedly raped her with their help, she told the police.

DCP, South, Atul Thakur said that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act has been registered against all accused, including the juvenile.

“Three accused identified as Shivam, Hari Shankar and Mangesh have been arrested. The JCL (juvenile in conflict with the law) has also been apprehended,” the officer added.