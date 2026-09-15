Delhi Shocker! Man attacks wife with ‘Ustra’ over his alleged affair with another woman

A woman in Delhi's Nand Nagri suffered throat and mouth injuries after her husband allegedly attacked her with a shaving blade during a quarrel.

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Delhi Shocker- Representational AI image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from the national capital, a man allegedly attacked his wife with a shaving blade during a quarrel over his alleged affair with a woman in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area. As per the information shared by the Police authorities of the national capital, a 35-year-old man named Majid Hussain was arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to murder his wife. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi shocking attempt to murder case.

Delhi Sunder Nagri area shocker

Adding that the shaving blade used in the attack was also recovered, the police said that the incident took place around 11 pm on September 13 following a quarrel between the couple at their residence in Sunder Nagri.

The Incident: A man allegedly slashed his wife’s mouth and throat using a shaving blade during a domestic quarrel on September 13.

Motive & Background: The victim stated her husband was having an affair and frequently assaulted her, leading her to temporarily move to her parental home in Loni with their three children.

Broken Reconciliation: Two days prior to the attack, the husband and his father had convinced the victim to return home before disputes resumed.

Police Response: Nand Nagri police received a PCR call around 11:40 PM and responded to the scene, though the victim had already been rushed to the hospital.

Police met the victim at the hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, and recorded her statement, a report by PTI news agency said.

FIR registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

An FIR was registered on September 14 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), and an investigation was initiated. The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that they subsequently apprehended Hussain.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted his involvement in the incident, following which the shaving blade used in the attack was recovered at his instance, the police said. Hussain has no previous criminal involvement and is not listed as a bad character, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies)