New Delhi: In a chilling incident which was caught on a CCTV camera, a man was first punched and kicked by another man and then stabbed several times while two people stood there watching, a report by NDTV said on Friday. Also Read - Delhi Water Supply to be Hit, Jal Board Blames Spike in Ammonia Levels in Yamuna From Haryana

The victim, identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Tigri Extension, was stabbed late on Tuesday night. He was then rushed to Batra Hospital in an injured state where he was declared dead, they said. Also Read - Delhi Records Over COVID 5000 Fresh Cases For Second Consecutive Day, Death Toll Mounts to 6423

So far, one person has been arrested by the police. Also Read - Delhi Records Lowest Temperature at 12.5 Degrees Celsius This Month in 26 Years

According to the report, the victim named Satish had gone to buy milk and while returning to his place at 10:30 pm, he was attacked. Prior to this, Satish had asked a friend of the arrested person to not come to the neighborhood, angering the accused and leading to the killing of the victim.

The arrested accused had confronted during the interrogation that he and his two other friends were angry with Satish over the matter and decided to kill him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on the statement of a witness, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Satish’s body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said, adding that the number of stab injuries could be ascertained only based on the autopsy report which is awaited.