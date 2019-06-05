New Delhi: A Delhi man allegedly kidnapped a nine-year-old from outer Budh Vihar in a bid to force her mother to accept his marriage proposal. He was nabbed at Mahoba railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The 28-year-old accused, identified as Kamlesh, kidnapped the minor from outside her home on Sunday afternoon on pretext of taking her for sightseeing across the national capital and UP. On the same night, he boarded a train to Mahoba, his hometown, from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

In the meantime, the Delhi police had tracked his movement and alerted the Uttar Pradesh police. Taking cognisance of the inputs received, the government railway police (GRP) caught hold of Kamlesh and rescued the girl safely at Mahoba railway station.

As per SD Misra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), the girl’s mother works as a domestic help and lives in a rented room in Budh Vihar. She was abandoned by her husband three years ago.

Kamlesh was hired by her to repair a leakage in the ceiling of her room, three months ago. Meanwhile, the accused started liking her. He also proposed her for marriage, to which she refused. The police claimed that the kidnapping was planned in order to force the woman to accept his marriage proposal.

The case came to light when the mother of the girl informed about the matter to Vijay Vihar police on Sunday after the minor didn’t return home from the nearby shop where she had gone to by eggs. In total, 12 teams were formed to rescue the girl.