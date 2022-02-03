New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his wife in the Govindpuri area of the city. “A man killed his wife by stabbing her with scissors and then surrendered before the police in Delhi’s Govindpuri early morning today”, the Delhi Police said.Further investigation in the case is underway.Also Read - Covid Curbs in Delhi To Be Relaxed? LG Baijal To Chair Key DDMA Meeting on Feb 4, CM Kejriwal Also To Attend

Earlier last year, a similar incident was reported when a man was arrested for killing a 37-year-old woman, allegedly by stabbing her in the neck with a pair of scissors. Police had said that the man was angry with the woman for being friends with their male colleague, and killed her over that. Also Read - Businessman Kills Employee, Dumps Body in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Metro Station; Arrested