New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman died after she fell off an auto-rickshaw in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony. The deceased, identified as Paramjeet Kaur, was a resident of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi. She was travelling along with her male friend. As per initial probe, it was found that the woman was in a relationship with one Hritik. They met at a park near Ashram Chowk and later had an altercation when the duo were about to board the auto-rickshaw near Ashram Chowk as another friend of hers, Siddharth, arrived there. Also Read - Delhi Man Kills Wife, Sleeps Next to Body

An angered Hritik slapped her several times and then boarded the auto-rickshaw to drop the woman at her home in Kalyanpuri, a senior police officer said. Also Read - SDMC Opens Delhi's 'First Shoe Bank' in Subhash Nagar | See Pictures Here

Hrithik assaulted her while travelling in the vehicle. During the journey, she also threw away her mobile phone from the vehicle but the couple again boarded the auto-rickshaw after collecting the broken device from the road, the police officer added. Also Read - Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan For First Time | Check Fuel Price in Other Cities

Later, when the auto-rickshaw reached NH 24 flyover, she fell out of the vehicle according to driver Shamshul Ali and Hritik, he added.

Both Hritik and Siddharth, who reached the spot, admitted the injured woman at a private Hospital in Pandav Nagar where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said legal action is being taken and an investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)