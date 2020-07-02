New Delhi: In a shocking incident that is coming to light from East Delhi’s Mandawali area, a woman committed suicide with her two children on Thursday by jumping in front of a train. The woman and her two daughters died on the spot, while her third child, a one-year-old boy, survived with injuries. Also Read - First Day of Unlock 2: India Crosses 6 Lakh-mark in COVID Count, 4 States Record Highest Number of Cases | Top Developments

The woman has been identified as Kiran; she belonged to Bihar. Kiran was residing with her husband in Delhi and the two daughters were aged six and eight years. Also Read - COVID Situation in Delhi Not as 'Terrible' as Predicted, Says Kejriwal But Warns Against Complacency

“We received a call at around 4 a.m. on Thursday. It appears to be a case of suicide. The woman and her two minor daughters have succumbed to the injuries. One year old boy has survived. We are investigating the matter,” said DCP Railways, Harendra Singh. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, Number of Coronavirus Cases at 5,66,840; Here's Where Top 3 States Stand

The bodies were found on the railway tracks early morning after the driver of a goods train informed the station. The train, with which the accident happened, is still not been identified. The police is trying to find the trains that crossed the tracks after midnight.

Sources said that there was some marital discord between the woman and her husband. The husband has been called for investigation. However, what led the woman take the extreme step is still being investigated.

(With agency inputs)