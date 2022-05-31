New Delhi: The Tihar Jail administration in Delhi have raised the security for jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, leader of a criminal gang which claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a news report said. Surveillance has also been increased inside the prison premises on Tuesday in view of any-possible unrest on the day when thousands of his supporters have gathered for his last rites at his native village in Punjab, NDTV reported quoting sources.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Gives Teary Farewell to Mansa's Superstar, Heart-wrenching Videos Emerge

Bishnoi on Monday approached the court in a bid to stop the Punjab Police from taking him with them He claimed that he fears police would be killed in an “encounter”. Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who reportedly took responsibility for the singer-rapper’s killing, is said to be a close aide of Bishnoi, who is former Delhi University student leader. Also Read - Punjabi Singer Mika Singh Next On Lawrence Bishnoi’s Hit List? Heavy Security Cover Deployed At His Hotel

In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi group and Brar both took responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. According to NDTV’s report, the special cell of Delhi police questioned Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri, and Kala Rana — all lodged in Tihar. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Removes His Turban as Respect During Funeral Procession, Watch Emotional Video

Moosewala was killed after his SUV was sprayed with at least 30 bullets, by around eight to 10 attackers, in Punjab’s Mansa on Sunday. Punjab Police has said that his killing is suspected to be result of an inter-gang rivalry.

“This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry,” Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said and added that name of the singer’s manager, Shagunpreet, had figured in the murder of a youth Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Shagunpreet had then fled to Australia.

“Sidhu Moosewala’s murder appears to be in retaliation to Middukhera’s killing,” the police chief said. Investigations reveal Goldy Brar was in touch with someone inside Tihar jail. Bishnoi is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in an organised crime case under the charges of stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Bishnoi’s lawyer, however denied his involvement in the murder and questioned: “How can such a huge murder conspiracy be planned from jail?”

On Monday, a key suspect, who is reportedly a member of the Bishnoi gang, was detained from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun along with five other people, in a joint operation by the Uttarakhand police and their Punjab counterparts. All of them were taken to Punjab and are being interrogated.