Delhi SIR Big update: Supreme Court says notices going to people mechanically, asks EC to adopt additional safeguards

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to introduce safeguards in Delhi's electoral roll revision, noting notices are being sent mechanically.

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Delhi SIR Big update: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to re-evaluate its automated screening mechanisms and consider additional safeguards for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi. Expressing concern over the procedural framework, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana observed that notices under the electoral roll verification drive are being issued to citizens “almost mechanically” without sufficient factual verification.

What Supreme Court said on Delhi SIR?

“The notices are going to people almost mechanically. Just look whether some additional safeguards are needed. The basis for identifying logical discrepancy also needs clarification,” the bench told senior advocate DS Naidu, appearing for the EC.

The bench was hearing a petition alleging the failure of the EC and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to adequately disclose the names of voters issued notices and the specific reasons for issuing them.

The PIL filed by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri also sought disclosure of the criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under the category of ‘logical discrepancies’.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appears for petitioners

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioners submitted that the process was going on in a “shocking” manner as over 33 lakh voters got notices on flimsy reasons. Bhushan submitted that the notices were creating practical difficulties for voters because they required them to produce any of the 12 prescribed documents to address discrepancies.

Naidu countered the submission that petitioners have not disclosed any specific instances and assured the court that the poll panel has increased the manpower to deal with the workload and that reasons had been assigned in the notices.

The bench then asked how many Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had been deployed to deal with the large number of notices.

“You have sent about 30 lakh notices. How many BLOs are deployed?” Justice Bagchi asked.

CJI Kant said these 14,000-15000 BLOs deployed in the exercise can also assist the people to respond to the notices and complete the process.

(With inputs from agencies)