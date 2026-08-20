Delhi SIR BIG UPDATE: Election Commission revises schedule, final electoral roll to be out on THIS date

As per the statement issued by the chief electoral officer's (CEO) office, Delhi, the revised schedule has been issued following a letter from the ECI.

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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. The poll panel has postponed the key stages of the exercise by a week and the publication of the final electoral roll by eight days. Officials said the dates have been revised since the rationalisation exercise of polling stations is not yet complete.

“As part of the exercise, it has to be ensured that each polling station should not have more than 1,200 voters. We have sent details to the commission. We are awaiting their approval for rationalisation,” said an official, aware of the details.

As per the statement issued by the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, Delhi, the revised schedule has been issued following a letter from the ECI. It is important to note that this is the third time the election authorities have revised the schedule.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the revised timeline, rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will now be completed by August 24.

The publication of the draft electoral roll, which was scheduled for August 24, will now be published on August 31.

The period for filing claims and objections, scheduled from August 24 to September 23, has been shifted to August 31 to September 30.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections, scheduled between August 24 and October 22, will now be carried out from August 31 to October 29.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 4 instead of October 27, according to the revised schedule.

The CEO’s office said all electors who have submitted their enumeration forms will be able to check their names in the draft electoral roll once it is published on August 31.

The draft roll will also be uploaded to the Delhi CEO’s website.

Over 14.5 million electors covered by enumeration exercise

The enumeration exercise started on June 30 and ended on August 17. In this exercise the partially filled forms were distributed to over 14.5 million electors in the city. As per the official figures, 9.752 million (67.21 percent) enumeration forms had been submitted and digitised, leaving 4.759 million (32.79 percent) voters at the risk of deletion from draft rolls.

The southeast district of Delhi recorded the lowest digitisation at 56.38 percent, while the outer north recorded the highest at 75.68 percent.