Delhi SIR BIG UPDATE: Election Commission revises schedule, final electoral roll to be out on THIS date

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. The poll panel has postponed the key stages of the exercise by a week and the publication of the final electoral roll by eight days. Officials said the dates have been revised since the rationalisation exercise of polling stations is not yet complete.
“As part of the exercise, it has to be ensured that each polling station should not have more than 1,200 voters. We have sent details to the commission. We are awaiting their approval for rationalisation,” said an official, aware of the details.
As per the statement issued by the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, Delhi, the revised schedule has been issued following a letter from the ECI. It is important to note that this is the third time the election authorities have revised the schedule.
The enumeration exercise started on June 30 and ended on August 17. In this exercise the partially filled forms were distributed to over 14.5 million electors in the city. As per the official figures, 9.752 million (67.21 percent) enumeration forms had been submitted and digitised, leaving 4.759 million (32.79 percent) voters at the risk of deletion from draft rolls.
The southeast district of Delhi recorded the lowest digitisation at 56.38 percent, while the outer north recorded the highest at 75.68 percent.
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