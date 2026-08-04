Delhi SIR: Election Commission extends deadline, final electoral roll to be published on this date

The Election Commission on Tuesday revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Delhi. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27.

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Delhi SIR: Election Commission extends deadline, final electoral roll to be published on this date | Image: X

Delhi SIR: The timeline for filing claims under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi has been extended. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that the final electoral rolls will be published on October 27. According to the new schedule, the draft electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on August 24. Citizens will be allowed to file claims and objections from August 24 to September 23.

The Commission has fixed October 1 as the qualifying date for the revision. As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house verification from June 30 to August 17.

Earlier on Friday, the EC extended the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha from August 4 to August 19.

The decision to revise the schedule was taken following a request made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. The revision is being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

According to a notification issued by the Commission on Friday, the period for filing claims and objections, which was originally scheduled to end on August 4, has now been extended to August 19.

According to the new schedule, the “Notice Phase” and objections will be allowed till September 17, while the final publication of the electoral rolls for Odisha is scheduled for September 21.

“The Commission, on the request of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, and in exercise of the power conferred by the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections up to 19.08.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls,” the official notification stated.

Delhi HC Directs Immediate Removal Of Fire Safety Deficiencies At RML

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to take immediate steps to rectify the remaining fire safety deficiencies in the Super Speciality Block of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after receiving the latest inspection report from the Delhi Fire Service.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group.

The Delhi Fire Service informed the Court that the hospital’s application for a fire safety certificate was first rejected on March 9, 2026, after inspectors found 20 deficiencies during inspection.

The Fire Department further submitted that a fresh inspection was carried out on July 4, 2026, but none of the deficiencies identified earlier had been rectified. Consequently, the application for the fire safety certificate was again rejected on July 22, 2026. Copies of both rejection orders were taken on record by the Court.

(with AN inputs)