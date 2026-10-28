Delhi SIR exercise under SC scanner as SC bench demands ECI response on Form 6 incongruity after draft list leaves out millions

The Supreme Court directs the Election Commission to respond within two weeks regarding why existing Delhi voters are being required to submit Form 6.

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Delhi SIR- File image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised sharp questions regarding the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) procedure during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, specifically inquiring why voters already enrolled in the 2026 electoral roll are being required to fill out Form 6—a registration document intended strictly for first-time voters. Directing the poll body to submit a comprehensive response within two weeks, the top court highlighted structural incongruities in forcing existing citizens to falsely declare that they have never been registered voters before.

SC observation on Delhi’s draft electoral roll

The observation comes against the backdrop of massive exclusions during the revision exercise, where approximately 4.3 million (43 lakh) to 4.75 million names were removed from Delhi’s draft electoral roll after individuals were categorized as absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate (ASDD). Out of 1.45 crore total electors enrolled at the start of the SIR, only 97.53 lakh names featured on the draft roll published on August 31, while 47.5 lakh were excluded.

A total of 38,849 applications were received during the special registration drives, including 27,510 Form 6 applications, 10,729 Form 8 applications and 610 Form 7 applications, the data showed. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the poll panel why voters already on the 2026 roll must file Form 6.

It also advised the EC not to fix the deadline and accept enumeration forms from deleted voters instead of asking them to fill Form 6, 7 and 8.

“You see how to reduce this gap of 43 lakh. We will take up after two weeks.

“One suggestion, please publish the list telling that you are the 43 lakh persons who were earlier shown in so and so… that we have not been able to contact you, please see that you are able to contact us,” the CJI orally observed, adding, “Ask them to contact nearest BLO and fill Form 8.”

The Election Commission told the bench that it will consider accepting late enumeration forms and will extend the October 30 deadline if needed.

The poll body organised over 1.49 lakh camps across 14,947 polling stations, colleges and universities, as well as special camps for homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers, to facilitate enrolment and help eligible electors update their details in the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies)