Delhi SIR: Notices issued to LK Advani, S Jaishankar, Election Commissioner Sandhu, Manish Sisodia for discrepancies

According to a statement issued by the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandhu’s details have been verified, and his name will be included in the final electoral roll following verification of the documents submitted by him.

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Delhi SIR

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner S S Sandhu are among the many prominent figures in the list of voters who have been issued notices for “discrepancies” in their details furnished under the SIR exercise.

33.13 lakh notices were being issued over “discrepancies” in details furnished by people in their enumeration forms after the publication of draft rolls of over 97 lakh voters under the SIR. It is important to note that most notices were issued for voter details not matching with the information in the last SIR in 2002.

As per the statement issued by the office of the electoral registration officer (ERO) of the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandhu’s details have been validated and his name will be included in the final electoral roll after verification of the documents submitted by him.

“The electoral entry pertaining to S S Sandhu, Election Commissioner of India, has already been validated and kept in the list for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of AC-38 (Delhi Cantt.),” the ERO said.

Senior Congress MP Kapil Sibal gets notice:

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who along with his wife was issued notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under the “unmapped with last SIR” category, lashed out at the EC and called the SIR “special intensive deletion” of votes.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, however, maintained that system-generated notices were being issued to voters with discrepancies to correct their data in ECINET and stressed that “there is no existential crisis as is being brought out in social and print”.

The list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on the website of the Delhi CEO.

Those who have already been issued notice or who are to be issued one soon include Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, ex Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, former JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, former army chief Upendra Dwevedi and CBI Director Praveen Sood, officials said.

LK Advani, Jaishankar, Jagdeep Dhankar get notice:

Advani, 98, his daughter Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika have been issued notices after their names could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR electoral roll, while his son Jayant has cleared the mapping exercise. All four are voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, who are voters in the Sunehri Bagh area of the New Delhi assembly constituency, have also received notices citing “unmapped with last SIR”. Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh, whose voter records carry the address of the vice president’s residence, have also been served notices.

Election Commissioner S S Sandhu was issued a notice over a mismatch in his name, while his son Damanbir has been served a notice over a mismatch in his parent’s name. They are voters in the Delhi Cantonment assembly constituency.