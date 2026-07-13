Delhi SIR Update: Nepali-origin residents face hurdles over citizenship requirement, must obtain Indian citizenship first

The number of digitised forms stood around 11.16 lakh, accounting for 7.69 percent of the electorate. The door-to-door enumeration drive began June 30 and will continue till July 29.

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New Delhi: More than 93 percent of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors have been provided enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while around 7 percent of completed forms have been digitised so far. As per the status report issued Sunday, more than 1.35 crore enumeration forms have been distributed so far, covering 93.35 per cent of the capital electorate. The number of digitised forms stood around 11.16 lakh, accounting for 7.69 percent of the electorate. The door-to-door enumeration drive began June 30 and will continue till July 29.

However, the issue of citizens of foreign origin has also emerged as a complication in the SIR process. It is important to note that Delhi is home to a large number of foreign nationals, particularly people from Nepal, many of whom have been living in the city for decades. Similarly, some women migrated to India from Nepal after marrying Indian citizens.

Under the normal process, many of them had managed to get their names included in the electoral rolls using Aadhaar cards or other documents and had been voting in elections. However, under the SIR process, they are now required to provide details of previous generations, and many do not have the necessary information. As a result, they fear that their names could be removed from the electoral rolls.

Nepali-Origin Residents Fear Removal from Voter Rolls

Notably, there are no restrictions on Nepali citizens coming to India for settlement, employment, or education. As a result, Delhi has a large population of people of Nepali origin, many of whom have been voting in previous elections. However, they now fear their names could be removed from the electoral rolls because they are unable to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form.

The reason is that their parents were not originally Indian citizens, and their names do not appear in the 2002 SIR records. What has added to their concern is that even the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are assisting residents in filling out the forms, are reportedly unsure how to resolve the issue. Affected residents say that when they approach BLOs with their concerns, they do not receive any clear guidance.

Talking to Dainik Jagran, Kamla Devi, a resident of Sarpanch Wada in Laxmi Nagar, said she has been unable to fill out the SIR form for her daughter-in-law because, before marriage, she lived with her parents in Kathmandu, Nepal.

After marriage, she moved to Delhi to live with her husband and has been voting here ever since. Under the SIR guidelines, applicants are required to provide the name of either parent as a registered voter in electoral records from 2002 or earlier.

The problem, however, is that for people whose parents were never Indian citizens, there is no such name to provide in the required column. Kamla Devi says her daughter-in-law is not the only one facing this issue. Given the long-standing cross-border matrimonial ties between India and Nepal, many families in Delhi have daughters-in-law of Nepali origin who are encountering the same difficulty.