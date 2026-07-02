Delhi SIR Update: Nearly 10 lakh enumeration forms distributed in first two days, over 32K digitised

During the SIR exercise, booth level officers (BLOs) will provide each voter with two copies of the enumeration form to fill out their details as per the last SIR in 2002.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-sir-update-nearly-10-lakh-enumeration-forms-distributed-in-first-two-days-over-32k-digitised-8463136/ Copy

New Delhi: Around 10 lakh enumeration forms were distributed across Delhi and more than 32,000 completed forms digitised till Wednesday under the door-to-door survey for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Launched on Tuesday, the survey picked up pace on day two, with the distribution of 8,31,482 forms and digitisation of 24,504 completed forms, the data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

On Tuesday, 1,68,291 forms were distributed among the voters and 7,605 were digitised. According to the cumulative figures up to 8 pm on Wednesday, enumeration forms were distributed to 9,99,773 electors, accounting for 6.89 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,298 registered voters. The data showed that a total of 32,109 enumeration forms were digitised in two days, representing 0.22 per cent of the total electorate.

The highest number of forms was distributed in North East district at 1,44,001, followed by North at 1,11,728, South West at 1,03,874, and West at 87,162.

In percentage terms, North topped the distribution with 11.47, followed by New Delhi at 11.19 and North West at 9.69.

East district recorded the lowest distribution percentage at 4.10 per cent, followed by South at 4.98 per cent, Central at 5.34 per cent and South East at 5.37 per cent.

South West district led all districts with 5,827 forms digitised, followed by West at 4,338, Outer North at 3,181, South at 2,828 and Central North at 2,723.

In percentage terms, South West recorded the highest digitisation rate at 0.44, followed by Outer North at 0.38 per cent, Central North at 0.33 per cent and West at 0.30 per cent.

Old Delhi saw 656 forms digitised, the lowest among all districts, while New Delhi had digitised 262 forms.

The month-long survey will conclude on July 29.

During the SIR exercise, booth level officers (BLOs) will provide each voter with two copies of the enumeration form to fill out their details as per the last SIR in 2002.

One form will be kept as an acknowledgement, while the other will be returned to the BLO. No document needs to be submitted along with the enumeration forms.

The form must be filled out by each voter so that their names appear in the final electoral roll to be published on October 7.

Names of those who fail to fill out the forms will be removed from the draft roll that will be published on August 5, according to the CEO’s office.

(With PTI Inputs)