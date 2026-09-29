Delhi Sleeper bus gangrape case: Police file 398-page chargesheet against driver, conductor after recovering biological evidence

Delhi Police filed a 398-page chargesheet with key DNA evidence against a bus driver and conductor for minor gangrape.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-sleeper-bus-gangrape-case-police-file-398-page-chargesheet-against-driver-conductor-after-recovering-biological-evidence-8531376/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

Delhi sleeper bus gangrape: The Delhi Police has filed a 398-page chargesheet against a sleeper bus driver and conductor for allegedly gangraping a minor girl during a journey from Greater Noida to Delhi in August 2026. Submitted before a city court on September 18, the court formally took cognisance of the charges on September 24. Key forensic evidence, including semen samples and hair strands recovered directly from the bus interior forms the primary technical backing for the prosecution’s case. According to the police, the minor realised after boarding that there were no other passengers and tried to get off. However, the conductor allegedly prevented her from leaving and locked the door.

The bus subsequently travelled towards Delhi and the minor was allegedly assaulted inside it before being dropped near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, where she filed a police complaint. Taking immediate action, police traced the bus and arrested the bus driver and the conductor, police said.

Multiple police teams examined CCTV footage along the route and traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur within hours, leading to the arrest of driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, both residents of Kanpur.

The chargesheet has cited 10 police personnel, doctors and others as witnesses. During the forensic examination of the bus, investigators recovered biological evidence, including alleged semen samples and hair strands, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Story highlights

Forensic Evidence Collection: Investigators collected critical biological samples including hair strands and matching semen evidence from the sleeper bus berth, establishing direct DNA linkage to the accused.

Deceptive Boarding: The minor victim boarded the private sleeper bus in Greater Noida after being misled by the crew that the vehicle was heading toward Noida Sector 63.

Judicial Action: Following completion of the investigation within the stipulated timeframe, the city court took formal cognisance of the chargesheet to initiate judicial trial proceedings.

The probe also brought to light several safety and regulatory lapses involving the bus. It had 11 pending traffic challans, including seven issued in July for alleged overspeeding.

The bus’s CCTV camera was found non-functional and curtains had been installed on its windows. Investigators also found that the vehicle lacked safety features such as a panic button and a vehicle tracking system. Police said the two accused had allegedly been employed without police verification.

(With inputs from agencies)