New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday were summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court to appear on July 16 in connection with a defamation suit that was filed following the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Delhi, Vijender Gupta filed a defamation case against the duo for accusing him of alleged “conspiracy” to kill the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo. Kejriwal and Sisodia had earlier told a Punjabi news channel that the BJP MLA was trying to get him killed by his Personal Security officer.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.They have been summoned on July 16. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/zPNRc0NpSX — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The BJP MLA also claimed that the allegations were made to impact the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. In the complaint, he had sought Rs 1 crore as compensation, besides the litigation charges.

Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, had told the court that he was “deeply hurt by the defamatory and false allegations made by both the accused persons.”

He also told in his statement that he cannot even think if hurting someone knowingly, leave aside planning to assassinate the chief minister.

Deepak Bansal, State Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha and Anurag Malik, a law student from Delhi University had on June 26 appeared before the special court as witnesses to the case and recorded their statement.

With ANI inputs