New Delhi: A 25-year-old guest lecturer of Delhi’s St Stephen’s College has allegedly killed his mother and then committed suicide, stated a report on Sunday. Police registered a case of murder after they found the body of the lecturer’s mother Lacy hanging from the ceiling fan in their home.

Soon the body of the lecturer Allen Stanley was found on a railway track in Delhi on Saturday, added the police. It must be noted that Allen Stanley already had a criminal case pending against him in Kerala.

Upon investigation, police noted that there was a case of abetment to suicide against Lacy and the mother and son had been on bail. Primary investigation revealed that Allen Stanley had reportedly forced his mother to commit suicide five days ago and when she refused he killed her himself, claimed the police.

A Delhi police officer told news agency IANS, “Police received the information of a body on a track close to platform no. 3 of Sarai Rohilla railway station on Saturday. The body was found in two parts on the railway track. Police recovered mobile phone, some documents and driving license which revealed that it was a body of Allen Stanley.”

As per reports, the native of Allen Stanley was Kottayam of Kerala. The death of Stanley came as a shocker to St Stephen’s college as he was believed to be a very amiable person on the campus, one who liked to meet everybody, as per news agency IANS.