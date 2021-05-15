New Delhi: Delhi today reported 6,500 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate further falling to 11 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed. The CM also announced that they are starting an oxygen concentrator bank in every district in the capital– in an initiative that will help in the fight against Coronavirus. The teams appointed by the Delhi government will provide the concentrator at doorstep of patients in home isolation. Also Read - Experts Attribute Lockdown as Main Factor Behind Fall in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal We’re starting oxygen concentrator bank today. Essential to provide oxygen to COVID patients, on time. We’ve started this for such patients. 200 such banks set up in every dist. Our team will provide the concentrator at doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“In the last 24 hours, 6500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So Corona’s impact is going down in Delhi. 1000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them,” Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, medical experts believe the lockdown to be the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. “Lockdown, I would say is the biggest factor in arriving at a situation where we are now, when daily cases from 28,000 have come down to about 8,500. However, it is still a huge figure, and there should be no room for complacency, on any front,” Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), B L Sherwal, told PTI.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.