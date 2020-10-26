New Delhi: A sub-inspector, associated with the traffic unit, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting four women and a minor in Dwarka area of the national capital. Four FIRs registered against him under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354-D (stalking) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also Read - Delhi May Report 14,000 Covid Cases a Day During Festive Season: Satyender Jain

A senior police officer said that the 35-year-old cop was arrested on Saturday after police found concrete evidence against him. "He was produced before a Delhi court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days", he stated, adding that an application will be filed in court for a test identification parade (TIP).

Delhi: A Sub Inspector, associated with traffic unit, arrested & sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting multiple women. Four FIRs registered against him under IPC & POCSO Act. A senior official of the Police says that disciplinary action against him has been initiated.
— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Besides, police will also record statements of all victims under CrPC Section 164. “We have also written to his seniors, asking them to dismiss him from service,” The Indian Express quoted the officer as saying.

The incident came to light on October 17 after one of the victims posted a video message on social media, alleging that a man driving a grey Baleno harassed her when she was cycling in Dwarka.

Another woman in her statement claimed that the accused, who was semi-naked, flashed her. She also alleged that he tried to grab her from his car, but she managed to escape.