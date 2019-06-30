New Delhi: In the wake of growing heat, the Delhi government has extended summer vacation by a week in government as well as private schools for students till Class 8.

The school for students till class 8 will reopen on July 8.

Notably, there has been no change for classes 9-12, and schools will reopen as per the earlier schedule.

“In the wake of hot weather in the national capital, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.