New Delhi: Going by the drop in the number of cases in Delhi, contrary to what was apprehended a month ago, experts are now saying that the city may overcome the peak by early August. However, they cautioned that before making any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so. Besides, the experts have warned that if social distancing and hygiene norms prescribed by authorities are not adhered to by people, then there could be a surge again.

In past one week, the number of fresh cases reported daily has again come down to the fold of 2000. Here is a chart explaining the downward trajectory

June 23: 3,947

June 26: 3,460

June 27: 2,948

June 28: 2,889

June 29: 2,084

June 30: 2,199

July 1: 2,442

July 2: 2,373

July 3: 2,505

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. The city continued to see over 3,000 cases per day till June 26, when it reported 3,460 infections.

From June 27 to July 3, the average fresh cases per day stands at about 2,494 compared to 3,446 cases per day the previous week.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, “If the number of cases in Delhi continues to be static or decreases over the next few weeks, and the decline is at a sustained pace, then we can say that we may pass the peak in August.”

But that can only happen if people continue to maintain social distancing and take prescribed precautions and there is a strict implementation of containment measures even as the lockdown gets lifted.

So, what worked in favour of Delhi — the hotbed of the infection?

1. Centre-Delhi Collaboration: At a time when Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that cases will be over 5 lakh by the end of July, the Centre intervened and Union home minister Amit Shah held several meetings with the Delhi authorities to streamline things.

2. No Lockdown, But Better Containment: While many states, including busy and metro cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai are under strict lockdown, Delhi is unlocking. But the containment strategy has changed. The number of containment zones has gone up. More areas have come under vigilance though there is no curfew, no lockdown extension anywhere.

3. Door-to-Door Test: The Delhi government launched a door-to-door test in the containment zones, which will be completed by July 6. In the next phase of the testing, people living in the areas surrounding the containment zones will be tested.

4. Home Recovery: As the government eased several norms, many people are recovering from their houses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday. Thus a huge burden from the medical infrastructure of the capital city has been taken off.