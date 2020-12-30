New Delhi: A bone chilling cold wave has taken over the national capital as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The weather agency further predicted that the cold wave conditions are likely to hover in various parts of the city for the next two days. Also Read - Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Train Service Resumes Today | Check Timings, Routes & Other Details

It added that condition is likely to get even colder on New Year’s Eve, it predicted, as dry and icy winds barrelled through the plains. Also Read - Teenage Boy Kills Grandmother with Hammer for Refusing to Give Money; Arrested

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius as against 3.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi to Witness Cold Wave Condition From Tuesday, Minimum Temperature Likely to Dip 3°C: IMD

The weather stations at Jafarpur and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

During nighttime, “dense” fog reduced visibility to 50 metres in the Palam area. However, it improved to 400 metres by 9 am. The visibility at Safdarjung was 500 metres.

According to the IMD, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is “dense”, 201 and 500 “moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 “shallow”.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

IMD Regional Head Kuldeep Srivastava said cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down.

According to the IMD, a cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

A “severe” cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

On December 20, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

The mean minimum temperature (7.06 degrees Celsius) in December this year so far is less than last year when it was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Last year, the national capital broke the record of the longest cold spell, registering 18 consecutive cold days.

At 9.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi had also recorded the lowest maximum temperature in December in 119 years.

This year, however, the city has witnessed only three “cold” days and 7 “cold wave” days so far.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)