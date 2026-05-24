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Delhi Weather Update: Temperature to rise in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad today; loo alert in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana

Delhi Weather Update: Temperature to rise in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad today; loo alert in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky in the National Capital will remain clear, with severe heatwave conditions expected at several locations.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Bad news for Delhiites as temperatures in the National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and other places are likely to rise. The strong heatwave conditions will also persist from May 23 to May 28, although intermittent thunderstorm activity has brought brief and localized rain relief in parts of the NCR.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky in the National Capital will remain clear, with severe heatwave conditions expected at several locations. Strong surface winds of 20–30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph during the day.

Delhi-NCR Weather: No Significant Rain or Thunderstorm Relief Expected

It is important to note that there is no indication of sustained rainfall or widespread thunderstorm activity across the forecast period. Overall, Delhi continued to experience hot and largely dry conditions through 28 May 2026, with no significant or long-lasting weather system bringing major relief.

Slight Fluctuations, No Major Relief

On May 23, there was a slight drop in the temperature of 1°C, followed by a gradual rise of about 1°C thereafter. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable initially, but may rise by around 3°C on 25 May 2026 before dipping slightly again later.

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Here are some of the key details:

Several states across the country are in the grip of severe heat and heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, temperatures in many regions crossed 44°C due to intense heat and scorching winds.

The IMD has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further from Sunday in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

In Haryana, Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C. Bathinda in Punjab saw temperatures reach 43.8°C.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5°C, while Ludhiana registered 41.2°C. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6°C.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2°C, while Hisar registered a maximum temperature of 42.4°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for three districts of Jharkhand — Garhwa, Palamu, and Chatra — for Monday, while several other districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall over the next six days.

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