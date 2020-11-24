New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog reappears in the national capital and the mercury continues to fall as Delhi woke up to another cold winter morning on Tuesday. The temperature dropped to a minimum of 10° Celsius and will rise to a maximum of 25° Celsius, Met department stated. Also Read - Delhi's High COVID Death Rate Due to Stubble Burning, Downtrend Expected in 2-3 Weeks: Satyender Jain

"National capital to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning & partly cloudy sky later'," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast read today.

At the same time, the air pollution situation in Delhi continued to worsen after a brief respite of nearly 10 days as the wind speed reduced along with a slight rise in temperature.

Temperature drops in Delhi, India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 10° Celsius & maximum of 25° Celsius today. National capital to experience 'Fog/mist in morning & partly cloudy sky later', as per IMD forecast. Visuals from Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/rUgUMyvigc — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

The air quality index (AQI) this morning was recorded at 400 (very poor) in Patparganj area, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

As per the data received, stubble burning, which accounted for 12 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, contributed six per cent on Monday.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, reportedly the lowest in the month of November in 17 years. The IMD said that the minimum temperature will go down further in December and January and may even break some more old records.