New Delhi: North India is reeling under cold wave situation with Delhi recording 3.6 degrees Celsius in the Safdurjung area at 6 AM on Sunday a day after it witnessed the record-breaking minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD on Saturday issued a “red” alert, which denotes extreme weather conditions.

While 13 trains were delayed for up to 6 hours due to fog on Sunday, the operations were normal at Delhi airport and there were no diversion or cancellations. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at Safdarjang Observatory at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal,” a MeT official said to PTI.

While the Palam Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped to 2.8 degrees in the Lodhi Road area.

According to IMD, from December 31 onwards, rainfall is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

On Saturday, the mercury plunged to 1.7 degrees Celsius in the Lodhi Road area. Other observatories on Saturday recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, a senior MeT Department official said to PTI.

Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official. The official said that the flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metre and 175 metre. According to railway officials, 24 trains were delayed due to poor visibility, ranging from 2-5 hours. Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express delayed by five hours.

Since 1992, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was 2.4 degrees Celsius on December 30, 2013, and 2.3 degrees Celsius on December 11, 1996. The all-time record of low is zero degrees on December 27 in 1930, he said.