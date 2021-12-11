New Delhi: The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said it was the coldest night of the season till now.Also Read - SC Asks Air Quality Commission To Decide On Lifting Construction Ban, Industrial Restrictions

Meanwhile, the air quality remained (AQI) in Delhi at 8 am stood at 302, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The neighbouring regions of Faridabad (266), Ghaziabad (262), Greater Noida (224), Gurgaon (288) and Noida (254) recorded air quality in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Friday was 314.

The earlier lowest temperature of the season in Delhi was recorded on Thursday at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office predicted shallow fog in the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Friday, it said.

(With PTI inputs)